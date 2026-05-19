An exhibition at Bengaluru’s Venkatappa Art Gallery showcases the rare Halmidi inscription and ancient temple photographs as part of International Museum Day celebrations. The display highlights Karnataka’s heritage and is open till May 24 with free entry.

The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage has organised a special exhibition at the Venkatappa Art Gallery on Kasturba Road, Bengaluru, as part of International Museum Day celebrations. The exhibition, which began on Monday, showcases rare historical artefacts and curated visual displays that highlight Karnataka’s rich cultural and architectural legacy. The main attractions include the historic Halmidi inscription, widely regarded as the earliest known Kannada inscription, and a special photo exhibition featuring ancient temples across Karnataka.

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Inauguration Highlights

The exhibition was inaugurated by Professor Muniyappa, who emphasised the importance of such initiatives in educating younger generations about Karnataka’s heritage.

He said, “We need more events like this to teach students about our state’s rich history and ancient heritage. Students should visit in large numbers to learn about these inscriptions.”

Halmidi Inscription on Display

Dr Smita Reddy, Director of Museums, explained the significance of bringing the Halmidi inscription to the public exhibition. She noted that the Government Museum is currently under renovation, which has temporarily restricted public access to the artefact.

“We were receiving constant requests from students, researchers, and history enthusiasts who wanted to see the Halmidi inscription. That is why we decided to display it for Museum Day, along with photographs of ancient temples,” she said.

Lecture on Kannada Inscriptions

Inscription expert Dr KR Ganesh delivered a special lecture on Cultural Unity in Kannada Inscriptions. He cited several historical inscriptions to illustrate how the rulers of Karnataka promoted cultural and religious harmony.

“Most kings in Karnataka acted as cultural ambassadors who worked to resolve conflicts and promote unity,” he explained during his presentation.

Photo Exhibition on Karnataka’s Temples

Retired photographer T Kempanna from the Department of Information and Public Relations also shared insights about his displayed works. He highlighted the architectural diversity of Karnataka’s temples and his long-standing interest in documenting them.

“Karnataka’s temples have such rich architectural styles. The state’s diverse and unique temples are the main reason I got into this field,” he said.

Exhibition Details

The exhibition featuring the Halmidi inscription and temple photographs is open to the public at the Venkatappa Art Gallery on Kasturba Road until May 24. Entry to the exhibition is free of cost.