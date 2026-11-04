Two young Christian women were allegedly assaulted in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district over accusations of attempting religious conversion by offering chocolates to children.

Two young Christian women, believed to be minors, were allegedly slapped repeatedly by a man who accused them of attempting religious conversion in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. According to the report, the two ladies were accosted by locals who questioned them about their supposed religious conversion operations before allegedly attacking them.

The incident reportedly took place last month near the Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Almasguda, an area under the jurisdiction of Meerpet Police Station. A video of the confrontation surfaced on social media on November 3, drawing criticism over the alleged assault.

According to reports, a group of men accused the women of trying to convert children by offering them chocolates. The women denied the allegations and said they had come to the area to visit their aunt.

In the video, one of the women can be heard pleading with the men to let them go, saying, “Uncle, please let me go. I am here to visit an aunt.”

A cell phone was used to record the entire event, and the footage has now gone popular on social media.

Watch Viral Video

BRS MLA condemns assault, seeks police action

Former Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy also condemned the incident, urging the police to identify those responsible and take legal action.

In a post on X on November 3, she described the video as deeply distressing and said allegations concerning religious conversion should be addressed through legal channels rather than physical violence.

Calling for immediate police intervention, the BRS MLA added, “The Telangana Police must respond immediately to this incident, identify the perpetrators, and take legal action against them. They must also ensure the safety of the victims and provide them with justice. We strongly condemn these attacks on women.”

Meerpet Police confirmed that the incident had taken place but said no formal complaint had been filed as of November 3.