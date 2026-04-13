A woman in Bengaluru shared a viral video detailing her frustrating experience in the city's competitive rental market. After a month-long search, she lost a fully furnished 1BHK she liked within hours because she asked for a short time to finalize the deal.

A Bengaluru woman recently expressed her dissatisfaction with the city's competitive rental market after losing a property she had almost completed. The lady, who goes under the Instagram handle @namma_rants, shared a video outlining how a completely furnished 1BHK she loved was rented out to someone else within hours. In the video, she talked openly about her hunt for a house after arriving to the city. She said, “Hi everyone, I've recently started my life in Bengaluru and one thing that I've realized that hurts more than losing anybody from your life is losing a potential house.”

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She went on to explain how long she'd been looking for the ideal spot. “Yes, I kid you not, after hunting a 1BHK, like a fully furnished 1BHK, for almost a month, today finally, I liked something. I was compromising on many things, but they didn't compromise on anything regarding the rent.”

According to her, despite agreeing to several conditions set by the landlord, she only asked for a short window before confirming the deal. The woman indicated that she wanted about an hour to make a final selection before paying the deposit. However, when she phoned back, the property had already been rented.

She recalled the conversation with the landlord saying, “Whatever compromising had to be done, I had to do it. But I asked for just about an hour, hour and a half's time before finalizing the house.”

Describing what happened next, she added, “I called the 'anna' after an hour, hour and a half, that, 'Brother, I am ready to pay the deposit' because I needed a roof, I have to live somewhere, I need a house. And then the anna goes like, 'No, the house is gone.' And I'm like, 'What? I just saw it an hour, hour and a half ago!' But he's like, 'No, no, no, it's gone. Someone else gave the deposit, so it's gone.'”

Watch Viral Video

The video was shared with the caption: “Big boss muje hurt ho raha hai. Please help me find a fully furnished 1BHK near Garydacharpalya area.”

Social Media Reactions

The clip quickly drew attention, with several users sharing similar experiences. One user wrote, "This is so real, houses in Bengaluru vanish faster than anything." Another commented, "You blink and the flat is gone, it’s that bad right now."

Some users empathised with her frustration, with one saying, "I have been through this, it feels worse than a breakup honestly." Another added, "The struggle to find a decent 1BHK here is exhausting."