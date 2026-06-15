Amid a water shortage in Yelburga town of Koppal district, local resident Shivakumar Myageri is supplying free water from his private borewell to families in Ashraya Colony, earning praise for his selfless community service.

As summer conditions continue to put pressure on water resources across many parts of Karnataka, several towns and villages are grappling with drinking water shortages. In Yelburga town of Koppal district, residents of a locality have been facing a severe water crisis for the past few days due to technical issues in the public water supply system. Amid these difficulties, a local youth has stepped forward with a remarkable act of community service, earning widespread appreciation from residents.

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Free Water Supply for Residents

For the past three to four days, residents of Ward No. 12 on the outskirts of Yelburga town have been struggling with an inadequate water supply. A malfunctioning motor and pipeline-related issues have disrupted water distribution, while delays in repairs have further worsened the situation, causing considerable inconvenience to households in the area.

Recognising the difficulties faced by residents, Shivakumar Myageri, a resident of the same ward, took the initiative to help. He began supplying water free of cost from his private borewell to families living in Ashraya Colony.

What has particularly impressed residents is that Shivakumar is personally overseeing the distribution process and ensuring that water reaches every household in need.

Residents Applaud the Initiative

Residents have praised Shivakumar's selfless service, noting that he has extended support without expecting anything in return.

Mallappa, a resident of the ward, said, "We have been facing a water shortage for the past few days. Shivakumar, a young man from our locality, is supplying water from his personal borewell. His service to the community is truly commendable."

A Selfless Commitment to Public Service

Speaking about his initiative, Shivakumar Myageri said that he owns both a borewell and a water tanker, enabling him to assist people during times of need.

"I have my own borewell and water tanker. Whenever there is a water shortage in the locality, I supply water free of cost to residents' homes," he said.

His gesture has become an example of community spirit and social responsibility, demonstrating how individual efforts can make a significant difference during times of crisis.