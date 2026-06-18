A content creator's Instagram video encouraging Indians to live abroad for five to six years for life-changing lessons and financial growth has gone viral. The suggestion has sparked a heated online discussion, with some agreeing and seeking advice, while others criticize the idea, citing the benefits of staying in India.

A content creator's video encouraging Indians to live overseas for five to six years has sparked a heated discussion on Instagram. She maintained that individuals will learn important lessons and change their life if they leave the nation, even for a short while. She went on to say that this position would significantly increase bank balances. The article received harsh criticism, despite the fact that many eager viewers agreed and requested relocation advice.

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“5–6 Saal Abroad = Life Change | Reality You Must Know,” content creator Ruchi wrote on Instagram and shared a video. In the video, she is seen walking outside while recording herself. It opens with a text insert that says, “Bas 5-6 saal ke liye India chhod do.”

Ruchi makes a compelling case in her film for people to take the risk and move away from India for a few years. She is adamant that life lessons may be learned from the unavoidable difficulties, independence, and everyday problems one encounters while navigating a completely foreign environment.

Building on this idea, she asserted that people's bank balances and financial independence significantly increase after a few transformational years spent living overseas. According to her, foreigners also find that the whole experience has significantly improved their lives.

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How Did Netizens React?

Many internet users shared Ruchi's thoughts and immediately contacted her to ask for her helpful guidance on shifting overseas. Conversely, the article provoked a different viewpoint, with a number of people claiming that they would still decide to remain and make investments in their future, creating a happy life in India.

"Beautiful advice and absolutely right," someone wrote. "How to relocate?" said another. I think it's too challenging.

A third commented, “Good for you… But don’t give ghatiya advice… what if they shout at you, ‘Go back to your country’?’ We have everything in our country. We just need proper educational qualifications. It’s better to stay in our own country than go abroad and do menial jobs.” A few others also referenced instances of racism faced by Indians in foreign countries. A fourth expressed, “Will you help me?”