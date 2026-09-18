Parents in Bengaluru's Varthur-Gunjur area are expressing deep frustration over severe traffic jams that leave school children stuck for over two hours to travel just two kilometres. Residents have taken to social media to highlight the dangerous road conditions, massive potholes, and the daily helpless reality families face.

Two kilometres. Two hours. There were also school buses carrying kids trying to get home somewhere in the never-ending traffic jam. Parents in Bengaluru's Varthur-Gunjur area said this is how things really are. The daily commute is making families more and more frustrated and helpless.

It was first shared by a CEO in Bengaluru. In his post, he showed a video of the chaos on X. He took the video while driving on the other side of the road. On the other side, there was a line of cars, motorbikes, school buses, and other vehicles that seemed to go on forever. The cars didn't seem to be moving very fast.

“2+ hours. Every single day. That's how long kids from Whitefield spend on Varthur Road for a 5 km commute. My own daughter is stuck right now as I post this. Whitefield deserves better than this,” he wrote while tagging Bengaluru Police.

Scroll to load tweet…

His post appeared to be driven by the fact that his own daughter was caught in the jam at the time. But this was not the only account from a parent struggling with the daily commute. In a long post on X, another man from Bengaluru talked about how he had to watch his daughter's school bus take two hours to go two kilometres on the Varthur-Gunjur road.

He said that the two hours he had to wait for his daughter to make what should have been a short trip home made him feel completely helpless. The man said that he and his wife took out a big home loan on purpose so that they could live close to their daughter's school. They did this because they thought that the shorter distance would make her childhood safer and easier. He said that "two km from school" just meant a trip that could take two hours.

He was also mad about things other than traffic. He talked about a few things that happened in the area in the past year, like a school bus flipping over, a woman getting seriously hurt after falling, and a biker almost dying after falling over a bump. He ended by asking if anyone knew how ordinary residents of Varthur and Gunjur could reach someone with the authority to intervene.

Another X user, Vish Key, also pointed out the condition of Varthur Main Road, describing it as a major route used by thousands of residents and schoolchildren to reach Whitefield.

Scroll to load tweet…

With schoolchildren now spending hours on what should be short journeys home, the daily traffic has become more than an inconvenience for families in the area.