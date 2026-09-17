Bengaluru To Kunigal BMTC AC Bus: Check Fare, Stops And Route Details
BMTC has launched 10 'Vajra Vistara' AC bus services on the Bengaluru-Kunigal route, offering 40 daily trips. The 73-km journey costs ₹120, including GST and toll charges, with key stops including Nelamangala, Solur and Maruru Handpost.
BMTC Launches 10 Vajra Vistara AC Bus Services On Kunigal Route
The BMTC has launched 10 'Vajra Vistara' AC bus services on the Bengaluru-Kunigal route, offering greater convenience to passengers travelling between Kunigal and Bengaluru.
The services will operate from Bengaluru's Majestic bus station.
Bus Number, Trips And Fare
The BMTC has announced 10 AC Vajra buses, offering a total of 40 trips daily at intervals of 40 to 45 minutes.
The route number is V-EX-KGL-1. The fare for the 73-km journey between Bengaluru and Kunigal has been fixed at ₹120, inclusive of GST and toll charges.
Key Stops On The Bengaluru-Kunigal Route
The key stops on the route include Navarang, Govardhan Talkies, Goraguntepalya, Vidya, Nelamangala Bypass, Gudemaranahalli HP, Solur and Maruru Handpost.
The new service was launched following the extension of the BMTC's operational limit to 40 km within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) jurisdiction.
BMTC Expands Its Reach
The corporation has stated that new services have been introduced based on passenger demand, traffic density and infrastructure availability.
BMTC has extended its operations to Kanakapura, Channapatna, Chikkaballapura and Tumakuru. It currently operates 34 schedules and 174 daily trips across four 'Vajra Vistara' routes, in addition to 'Vistara Express' and 'General Vistara' services.
Transport Minister Highlights New Bus Connectivity
Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh stated that the initiative, aimed at providing bus connectivity between Bengaluru and surrounding cities, is being launched from Kunigal for the first time.
He credited former MP D.K. Suresh and MLA Dr Ranganath for bringing the project to Kunigal.
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