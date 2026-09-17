The Gauri-Ganesha festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the region, attracting devotees from different parts of the country as well as foreign visitors. The celebrations have also drawn the attention of international tourists, with a German national making a notable gesture during the festivities in the Hampi region.

A Ganesha idol has been installed by the Siddhivinayaka Ganapati Sangha at Kaddirampura Tanda, near Hampi, as part of the festival celebrations.

The participation of a German national in the celebrations has attracted attention, highlighting the interest of foreign visitors in India's cultural and religious traditions. The gesture has added a unique touch to the Gauri-Ganesha festivities near the historic Hampi region.