A fake astrologer allegedly cheated an elderly Bengaluru woman of gold jewellery worth ₹40 lakh by convincing her to perform special poojas. After she demanded her jewellery back, he allegedly sent an AI-generated accident photo and switched off his phone.

A fake astrologer allegedly cheated an elderly woman of gold jewellery worth around ₹40 lakh by convincing her to perform a series of poojas for her health and family problems. The incident took place within the Byatarayanapura police station limits. The victim, GC Shantamma from Girinagar, allegedly handed over her gold ornaments to the accused, Venkatesh, believing they would be used during religious rituals. Police have launched a search for the accused after Shantamma filed a complaint.

Shantamma first met Venkatesh on a footpath outside Victoria Hospital a few days ago while she was visiting the hospital for medical treatment. Venkatesh allegedly approached her and claimed that he could resolve her health and family-related problems. He then advised her to perform a Chowdeshwari Devi pooja for quick relief.

Trusting his claims, Shantamma invited him to her house to conduct the rituals. Venkatesh visited her residence on the first day, handed her a lemon that he claimed was blessed and then left.

Special Pooja Excuse On New Moon And Full Moon Days

Shantamma noticed a slight improvement in her health shortly afterwards, which led her to develop greater faith in Venkatesh. She contacted him again, following which he allegedly told her to organise a grand Chowdeshwari Devi pooja at her residence.

Venkatesh instructed Shantamma to place all her gold jewellery in the pooja so that it could receive divine blessings. After she agreed, he allegedly visited her house several times and gradually took away her gold ornaments, using the pretext of conducting special poojas on new moon and full moon days.

Shantamma Files Police Complaint

Shantamma eventually became suspicious of Venkatesh's repeated demands and unusual behaviour. She asked him to return her gold ornaments, but instead of responding, Venkatesh allegedly sent her an AI-generated image showing him in what appeared to be a bloody accident.

He then switched off his phone and stopped responding to her calls. Shantamma realised that she had allegedly been cheated and approached the Byatarayanapura police station, where she filed a complaint.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for Venkatesh. Further investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the stolen gold jewellery.