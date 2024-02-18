Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Viral Photos: Rohit Sharma fans distribute food in Karnataka after India's triumph over England in Rajkot

    Following India's record 434-run win over England in the third Test in Rajkot on Sunday, skipper Rohit Sharma's fans in Karnataka distributed food to children after the memorable victory that took the hosts to a 2-1 lead in the series.

    In a heartwarming display of fandom, Rohit Sharma's supporters from Karnataka celebrated their cricketing hero's outstanding century and India's record-breaking 434-run win over England in the third Test at Rajkot by engaging in a noble act. Following the memorable victory, the fans took it upon themselves to distribute food to children, showcasing that the joy of victory can extend far beyond the cricket field.

    India established a formidable target of 557 runs for England on a serene pitch, leaving more than four sessions remaining in the game. Nevertheless, England faltered and collapsed within 40 overs, managing only 122 runs, thereby granting India a 2-1 lead in the series. 

    Photographs of the food distributed went viral on X, formerly Twitter, following the hosts win that saw young Yashasvi Jaiswal score a sensational double century and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja score a century in the first innings and take a five-wicket haul in England's second innings to demolish Ben Stokes and Co.

    This victory marked India's largest triumph in Test cricket in terms of runs, surpassing their previous record of a 372-run win against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in 2021.

    Speaking to the media after the record win on a flat track, skipper Rohit Sharma emphasized the Indian team's proficiency in winning games on any surface, including rank turners.

    “We have won a lot of matches on such wickets before. The turning tracks and on pitches where the ball turns remain our strength. It gives us balance,” Rohit Sharma, who scored 131 off 196 balls in the first innings, told the media.

    “We have given results for many years and we will get results in the future as well. But we don't have control over certain things — we don't discuss whether we want rank turners or not. We come here (at the venues) two days before the match and how much can we do anyway in two days? The curators decide and make the pitch. We have the strength to play on any wicket and win on it. When we won the Test in South Africa (at Cape Town), everyone knows what kind of wicket it was,” he said.

    “(In) the last three Tests we played, there were different challenges. In the first Test (Hyderabad), the ball was spinning and the pitch was slow. In Vizag, it was (keeping) low. As the game progressed, the wicket became slower. Here, it played well for the first three days. Today, we saw that the ball was turning and it was low. This is (in) the nature (of pitches), we get pitches like these in India. But if we get rank turners, we will play on them as well,” Rohit added.

