The Karnataka government launched guided tours of Vidhana Soudha, allowing public access to the iconic building. On the first day, 102 of 120 registered visitors explored the site, viewing key offices and learning about its history.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government's 'Vidhana Soudha Guided Tour' initiative, aimed at allowing the public to explore the state’s seat of power, was officially launched on Sunday. However, the first day saw a modest turnout, with only 102 visitors participating in the experience.

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) organised four tour batches of 25–30 participants each throughout the day. Each group was assigned a guide, including experienced staff like Jnanasekhar from the Speaker's office, who offered insights into the history, architecture, and heritage of Vidhana Soudha.

A walk through Karnataka's power corridors

During the tour, visitors were shown significant parts of the Vidhana Soudha complex, including statues of notable figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Basavanna, Kempegowda, and Goddess Bhuvaneshwari. Guests were led through the corridors of power, viewing the offices of the Chief Minister, Speaker, Chairman, Cabinet meeting room, and both Legislative Assembly and Council halls.

Visitor turnout and schedule

A total of 120 people had registered online via the KSTDC website, including 67 men and 53 women, but only 102 participants attended. According to officials, the Vidhana Soudha will now be open to the public every Sunday, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Guided experience and security

Visitors were welcomed at Gate No. 3 of Vikasa Soudha, where security personnel verified IDs before entry. The guided tour was conducted in Kannada and English, with informative commentary on the Soudha's construction, architectural significance, and political history.

Positive public response

Despite the low initial turnout, the public reaction was enthusiastic. Many visitors expressed excitement about seeing areas of the Vidhana Soudha they had previously only seen on television, such as the Chief Minister’s office and the legislative chambers. Several took photos and selfies to capture the experience, praising the government’s effort to open up the iconic building to citizens.