    Vanished without a trace: Mysuru family's mystery rooted in debt, harassment struggles

    An unsettling mystery has gripped the tranquil village of KG Koppalu in Mysuru district as an entire family vanished without a trace, leaving behind a community reeling with shock and concern. The disappearance of Mahesh (35), his wife Bhavani (28), their young daughter Preksha (3), and Mahesh's elderly parents Mahadevappa (65) and Sumitra (55) has sent ripples of distress through the close-knit neighbourhood.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    According to reports, the family had been facing mounting pressure and harassment from creditors, culminating in their sudden disappearance. Mahesh, who ran a marketing business, had been financially supported by a man named Viresh, who subsequently absconded after borrowing a substantial sum of money, estimated to be between 30 and 35 lakh rupees. Left burdened with the debt and unable to bear the incessant demands of lenders, Mahesh and his family reached a breaking point.
    Mahesh's poignant WhatsApp message to a friend before their disappearance sheds light on the grim circumstances surrounding their decision. Mahesh recounts being hounded by creditors, likening their actions to monsters. He expresses desperation and mentions the possibility of suicide by falling into a nearby lake well. The message also contains a plea to ensure that if their bodies are found, they are not left alone.

    The voice message further reveals the names of individuals possibly involved in the lending and harassment, including Ranjitha, Dinesh, Chandru, and Netra, indicating a complex web of relationships and financial entanglements that contributed to the family's plight.

    Authorities at the Saraswathipuram police station have lodged a complaint and launched a search operation to locate the missing family members in response to the alarming situation.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
