Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Late night 2.9 magnitude earthquake rocks Vijayapura in Karnataka, no injuries reported

    Vijayapura residents experienced another earthquake, measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale, at 12:22 am and 1:20 am. Despite no major damage, panic ensued, with belongings tossed and residents seeking refuge. The city has faced frequent seismic activity, causing ongoing concern among locals about its vulnerability.

    Late night 2.9 magnitude earthquake rocks Vijayapura in Karnataka, no injuries reported vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    Residents of Vijayapura were jolted awake late last night as the city experienced yet another earthquake, leaving people shocked and scrambling for safety. The tremors occurred twice, at 12:22 am and 1:20 am, shaking the city's foundation. The National Center for Seismology reported that the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale, striking at a depth of 5 km. Seismic mobile apps also detected and recorded the intensity of the tremor.

    Despite the unsettling nature of the quake, there were no reported disasters or significant damages. However, the event triggered panic among residents who hurriedly sought refuge in their homes. Belongings inside houses were tossed around as the ground beneath them shook.

    Know why Delhi experiences frequent earthquakes

    Vijayapura has been grappling with frequent seismic activity, with more than ten earthquakes recorded in the area just last year. Locals noted that this recent event marked the first earthquake of the new year, adding to the ongoing concerns about the city's vulnerability to such occurrences. The repeated incidents have instilled a sense of unease among the residents.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 9:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Several dead as fireworks unit explodes in Venur, Dakshina Kannada vkp

    Karnataka: Three dead as fireworks unit explodes in Venur, Dakshina Kannada

    Karnataka: Four children die as school bus crashes into bike in Bagalkot vkp

    Karnataka: Four children die as school bus crashes into bike in Bagalkot

    Bengaluru police introduces stringent guidelines for PG accommodations

    Bengaluru police introduces stringent guidelines for PG accommodations

    Karnataka: BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal's sugar factory to shut down over environmental violations

    Karnataka: BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal's sugar factory to shut down over environmental violations

    Karnataka: Section 144 imposed as tension peaks in Mandya over Hanuman flag issue

    Karnataka: Section 144 imposed as tension peaks in Mandya over Hanuman flag issue

    Recent Stories

    69th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri steamy dance on 'Pehle Bhi Main' (Watch) RKK

    69th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri steamy dance on 'Pehle Bhi Main' (Watch)

    Karnataka: Several dead as fireworks unit explodes in Venur, Dakshina Kannada vkp

    Karnataka: Three dead as fireworks unit explodes in Venur, Dakshina Kannada

    Retired Colonel Harsimran Singh attacked for removing militant Bhindranwale's portrait from Tarn Taran Gurdwara

    Retired Colonel attacked for removing militant Bhindranwale's portrait from Tarn Taran Gurdwara (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-754 January 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-754 January 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karnataka: Four children die as school bus crashes into bike in Bagalkot vkp

    Karnataka: Four children die as school bus crashes into bike in Bagalkot

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon