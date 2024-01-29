Late night 2.9 magnitude earthquake rocks Vijayapura in Karnataka, no injuries reported

Vijayapura residents experienced another earthquake, measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale, at 12:22 am and 1:20 am. Despite no major damage, panic ensued, with belongings tossed and residents seeking refuge. The city has faced frequent seismic activity, causing ongoing concern among locals about its vulnerability.

Residents of Vijayapura were jolted awake late last night as the city experienced yet another earthquake, leaving people shocked and scrambling for safety. The tremors occurred twice, at 12:22 am and 1:20 am, shaking the city's foundation. The National Center for Seismology reported that the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale, striking at a depth of 5 km. Seismic mobile apps also detected and recorded the intensity of the tremor.

Despite the unsettling nature of the quake, there were no reported disasters or significant damages. However, the event triggered panic among residents who hurriedly sought refuge in their homes. Belongings inside houses were tossed around as the ground beneath them shook.



Vijayapura has been grappling with frequent seismic activity, with more than ten earthquakes recorded in the area just last year. Locals noted that this recent event marked the first earthquake of the new year, adding to the ongoing concerns about the city's vulnerability to such occurrences. The repeated incidents have instilled a sense of unease among the residents.