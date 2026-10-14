Karnataka generated 2.04 crore person-days of employment under the VB-G RAM G rural job scheme between July 1 and October 13, 2026, Minister Eshwar Khandre said. The figure compares with 1.71 crore person-days during the same period last year under MGNREGA. Raichur led with 24 lakh person-days, followed by Bidar and Koppal.

Karnataka has generated a record 2.04 crore person-days of employment under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G, between July 1 and October 13, 2026, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar Khandre said on Wednesday. The figure marks an increase from the 1.71 crore person-days recorded during the corresponding period last year under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), according to the minister. The VB-G RAM G scheme replaced MGNREGA and was implemented in Karnataka from July 1 this year.

Khandre said the rise in employment generation came amid a rainfall deficit attributed to the El Niño effect. He added that the scheme had provided work to more rural poor people, Dalits, disadvantaged unskilled workers and landless labourers.

Raichur Leads Karnataka In Employment Generation

Raichur district, in the Kalyana Karnataka region, recorded the highest employment generation during the period, with 24 lakh person-days. Bidar followed with 21 lakh person-days, while Koppal reported 18 lakh person-days, Khandre said.

Several districts also recorded sharp year-on-year increases in employment generation. Vijayanagara registered a rise of 340 per cent, followed by Kalaburagi at 257 per cent, Koppal at 207 per cent, Ballari at 175 per cent and Bidar at 173 per cent.

The figures highlight the increased demand for rural employment across parts of the state during a period of rainfall deficit.

New Job Cards And Measures To Reduce Migration

The state government has undertaken e-KYC verification of job cards issued under MGNREGA and organised camps to distribute new cards. According to Khandre, these steps have helped hundreds of families find work in their home areas instead of migrating elsewhere in search of employment.

A total of 87,164 new job cards have been issued in Karnataka this year, the minister added.

The initiative is intended to improve access to employment for rural households, particularly those dependent on unskilled labour for their livelihoods.

What Works Are Covered Under The Scheme?

The employment programme covers a range of activities aimed at improving rural infrastructure and protecting natural resources.

These include desilting lakes, social forestry, rejuvenating canals, lakes and ponds, building cattle sheds and farm ponds, preventing soil erosion on hill slopes, constructing compost pits and developing rural connectivity roads.

The scheme has also been expanded to cover the construction of houses under housing schemes, community halls and rural bus stands. Khandre said the focus would be on creating permanent assets while supporting village development.

How Much Can Rural Workers Earn?

Under the VB-G RAM G scheme, each eligible family can receive up to 125 days of employment a year. The daily wage is Rs 382 for both men and women, with no gender-based difference in pay.

At this rate, a household receiving the full 125 days of employment can earn up to Rs 47,750 in a year, Khandre said.

The scheme's employment guarantee is designed to provide rural families with a source of income while supporting the creation of infrastructure and community assets. The actual amount earned by a household will depend on the number of days of work provided and completed.

(With agency inputs)