The Namma Metro in Bengaluru successfully transported a donor heart across the city in just 18 minutes, bypassing severe road congestion. Coordinated by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, the swift journey facilitated a critical transfer between two major city hospitals.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro has played a crucial role in a time-sensitive medical emergency, transporting a donor heart across the city in just 18 minutes. The journey, completed on Wednesday, October 14, highlights how public transport infrastructure can help medical teams overcome road congestion during critical organ transfers.

According to reports, the heart was brought aboard a Metro train at Goraguntepalya station on Tumakuru Road at 2:22 pm and reached Mantri Square Sampige Road station at 2:40 pm. The Metro journey formed part of the transfer between Sparsh Hospital in Yeshwanthpur and Apollo Hospital in Seshadripuram.

The swift movement was facilitated by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which coordinated arrangements to ensure the organ's timely transit. The use of the Metro helped bypass potential road delays during an emergency where time is critical.

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BMRCL has also reported assisting in the transportation of six vital organs so far, including one liver, three hearts and a pair of lungs. The latest operation underscores the potential of coordinated efforts between public transport authorities and healthcare institutions to support life-saving medical procedures.

The incident highlights how Bengaluru's Metro network can serve a purpose beyond daily commuting, offering an alternative route for urgent medical logistics when congested roads pose a challenge.