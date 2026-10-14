Karnataka has rolled out the Anna Seve app statewide from October 14, allowing ration cardholders to complete e-KYC using their mobile phones. The initiative aims to reduce queues and visits to government offices.

Karnataka has extended its 'Anna Seve' mobile application to all districts across the state from October 14, enabling ration cardholders to complete their e-KYC process using their mobile phones. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad announced the statewide rollout following a pilot programme in eight districts. The initiative aims to reduce the need for beneficiaries to visit government offices and ration card centres or wait in long queues to update their e-KYC details.

Anna Seve App Extended Across Karnataka

The Food and Civil Supplies Department launched the Anna Seve mobile application on October 1 to make the ration card e-KYC process more convenient for beneficiaries. Initially, the app was introduced on a pilot basis in eight districts to assess its functioning and effectiveness.

Following the 13-day trial period, the government decided to extend the service to all districts across Karnataka from October 14. The initiative is intended to simplify the verification process and allow ration cardholders to complete their e-KYC requirements from home.

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How To Complete Ration Card e-KYC Using The App?

Ration cardholders can use the Anna Seve mobile application to complete their e-KYC process without making repeated visits to ration card centres or government offices.

According to the information provided, users need to install three applications to access the service:

Anna Seve: For the ration card e-KYC process.

For the ration card e-KYC process. AadhaarFaceRD: For Aadhaar-based face authentication.

For Aadhaar-based face authentication. CSC app: As required for the verification process.

The initiative is expected to make e-KYC more accessible to ration cardholders, particularly those who find it difficult to visit government offices in person.

Beneficiaries should follow the instructions provided in the official applications and ensure that their Aadhaar and ration card details are accurate before beginning the process.

Which Eight Districts Were Included In The Pilot?

The department initially introduced the Anna Seve app on a pilot basis in the following eight districts:

Bengaluru Urban Bengaluru Rural Udupi Haveri Uttara Kannada Ballari Bidar Koppal

Following the pilot programme, the service is being extended to ration cardholders across Karnataka.

The statewide rollout is expected to make the e-KYC process more convenient by allowing beneficiaries to complete the verification process using their mobile phones. Ration cardholders who have yet to update their e-KYC details can refer to the department's official instructions for guidance on using the app and completing the process.