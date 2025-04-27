Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid tribute to former ISRO chief K. Kasturirangan, calling him a "priceless gem" for his immense contributions to science, education, and national development.

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his heartfelt tribute to the former ISRO chief, Dr K Kasturirangan, on his demise, calling him a "priceless gem" of the country.

Former ISRO Chief Kasturirangan, who passed away at the age of 84, was cremated with state honours today in Bengaluru.

Pradhan highlighted Kasturirangan's immense contributions to the fields of science, education, and social life, which left an indelible mark on the nation.

"Kasturirangan was a priceless gem of our country. He established many new values and reached new heights, especially in the world of science, education, and social life," Pradhan said, reflecting on the visionary scientist's legacy.

Kasturirangan, who served as the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for nine years from 1994 to 2003, played a key role in shaping India's education policy as the chairman of the committee that drafted the National Education Policy 2020.

Pradhan recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi entrusted Kasturirangan with the significant responsibility of creating and leading the National Education Policy (NEP), emphasising that the implementation of the NEP would serve as a fitting tribute to Kasturirangan's vision.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given him a major responsibility to create and lead the new education policy. I am in charge of the education department, and I had the privilege of working very closely with him... The implementation of this education policy will be a tribute to him," the Union Education Minister said.

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah paid his last respects to the visionary scientist.

"The demise of Dr Kasturirangan is an irreparable loss for the country; he was a renowned scientist. He has made a huge contribution to the country in the field of space. He has contributed a lot to Karnataka. The state government has to remember him," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also paid tribute to the late Indian scientist in the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat.

"His contribution to science, education and taking India's space programme to new heights will always be remembered. Under his leadership, ISRO gained a new identity. The space programmes that progressed under his guidance brought global recognition to India's efforts. Many of the satellites that India uses today were launched under his guidance," PM Modi said.

A recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, Dr K Kasturirangan also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003-09) and a member of the Planning Commission of India following his nine-year stint as ISRO Chairman.