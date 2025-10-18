Karnataka Minister HK Patil called it unfortunate that Sudha Murty misunderstood the state’s socio-economic survey. CM Siddaramaiah and Priyank Kharge also criticised the Infosys founder and her husband Narayana Murthy for refusing to participate.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister HK Patil on Friday said that Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy and her husband, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, misunderstood the ongoing Social and Educational Survey in the state, and termed it unfortunate that they refused to participate in the survey.

"It is unfortunate she (Sudha Murty) misunderstood this socio-economic survey being conducted. This is to identify the backwardness considering the socio-economic conditions. There is no reason why any sane thinking person should refuse to give this information," Patil told ANI.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty have declined to take part in the ongoing Social and Educational Survey in Karnataka, saying they do not belong to any backward caste.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also criticised Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy.

Calling Sudha Murty's understanding of the exercise "wrong," Siddaramiah said that the couple's decision stemmed from misinformation. He questioned whether they would also decline to cooperate if the Centre undertook a similar caste survey.

"It is wrong to think of the survey as a survey of the backward classes," Siddaramaiah told reporters. “The central government will also conduct a caste census in the coming days. Will they still not cooperate? They may be showing such disobedience due to the misinformation they have. The state has a population of about seven crore, and this is an economic, educational and social survey of these people.”

He further stated that the initiative involved people from all sections. "This is a survey that is being done, including the entire population. Under the Shakti Yojana, the poor and the upper castes will all be included. There is misinformation about this. The government has conveyed the messages of the ministers and the chief minister to the people through advertisements. It's a survey of seven crore people of the state," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also expressed his disappointment over Sudha Murty opting out of Karnataka's socio-economic survey. He said it was surprising that a member of parliament would make such statements. He questioned whether Murty's decision was influenced by BJP leaders, given her association with the party.

Speaking to reporters, Priyank Kharge said, "The Caste Census is a government initiative. First of all, it is a survey that includes a wealth of additional information. It is surprising that a member of parliament makes such statements. Clearly, I think it is inspired by other BJP leaders or the co-direction, saying it is voluntary, but more is expected from people like them because they inspire many generations and continue to do so. However, saying that I will not participate in a government survey is not right. You could have refused to answer a few questions at most."

