Ugadi 2026 sees Bengaluru markets packed with shoppers as festive buying peaks. While vegetable prices remain stable, flowers and fruits are slightly costlier. Crowds throng major markets and malls, boosting business across the city.

The city was abuzz on Wednesday as shoppers thronged markets for Ugadi preparations, marking the start of the new year. Despite slightly higher prices for several items, residents turned out in large numbers, filling streets and markets with festive energy. From flowers and fruits to new clothes and puja essentials, the city’s major shopping hubs were bustling with buyers eager to celebrate the occasion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Popular Markets See Heavy Footfall

Shoppers flocked to major markets such as KR Market, Malleswaram, Yeshwanthpur, Madiwala, Vijayanagar, and Jayanagar, purchasing everything needed for the festival. The high demand kept vendors busy, while business in these areas soared. The sight of crowded streets and packed shops reflected the significance of Ugadi in Bengaluru’s cultural and commercial life.

Vegetable Prices Stable, Flowers and Fruits Costlier

Unlike other festivals, vegetable prices remained relatively stable. However, flowers and fruits experienced a noticeable price increase. Essential Ugadi items such as neem and mango leaves sold quickly, with neem leaves priced at Rs. 20 per bunch and mango leaves at Rs. 30. Shoppers were seen bargaining actively to secure the best deals.

Flower prices rose slightly but were not excessive. A kilogram of roses sold for Rs. 200–250, chrysanthemums for Rs. 200 per kg, and premium flowers such as jasmine and kanakambara reached Rs. 1,000 per kg. In the fruit section, Pachabale bananas were Rs. 40 per kg, Yelakki bananas Rs. 80, grapes Rs. 130, pomegranates Rs. 240, and oranges Rs. 120 per kg. Watermelons remained a cheaper option at Rs. 25–30 per kg.

New Clothes Shopping Draws Crowds

Purchasing new clothes is an important Ugadi tradition. This led to massive crowds in shopping areas such as Chickpet, Jayanagar, Majestic, and across the city’s malls. Families were seen browsing and buying festive outfits, adding to the excitement across Bengaluru.

Rising Costs of Holige Ingredients

Many households prepare Holige for Ugadi celebrations. Rising prices of cooking oil, influenced by the war in the Middle East, left some shoppers unhappy. The prices of jaggery and maida (refined flour) were also slightly higher than usual, putting extra pressure on festive budgets.

Vegetables Cheaper, Flowers Slightly Costly

Interestingly, vegetable prices have dropped in some areas. A disruption in gas cylinder supply forced some hotels to shut down or reduce their menus. Consequently, hotels purchased fewer vegetables, keeping prices for items like tomatoes, carrots, drumsticks, potatoes, and beans stable despite the festival rush. Flowers, however, saw a small, expected price increase.