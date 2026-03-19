PM Narendra Modi wrote letters to people in several states, extending greetings for Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri, and Gudi Padwa. He wished for a year of new energy, courage, and prosperity, highlighting the cultural significance of each festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wrote to the people of various states, extending greetings and well wishes on the occasions of Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri, and Gudi Padwa. In separate letters addressed to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Maharashtra and Goa, the PM wrote that the onset of spring indicates "new energy and possibilities." Highlighting the "bitter-sweet" culinary delights prepared traditionally on the occasion, the PM encouraged people to face challenges with courage and gratitude.

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Ugadi Greetings: 'Embrace life in all its flavours'

"On the sacred and auspicious occasion of Ugadi, I wish you and your family a happy New Year. This is a time when the beautiful season of spring spreads joy and cheer all around us. The fragrance of newly blooming flowers and the arrival of seasonal fruits signal a spirit of new energy and possibilities. This is also a time when our hardworking farmers are gearing up for the next agricultural cycle with great optimism. Ugadi, with its traditional fervour, reminds us to embrace. life in all its flavours. In many cultures, apart from the different festive culinary delights, there is also a tradition of preparing bitter-sweet dishes on this festival. It conveys the deeper meaning of life, encouraging us to face challenges with courage and greet success with gratitude. May the New Year bring good health and happiness in your lives. May you succeed in all your endeavours and spread peace and positivity," PM's letter read.

Chaitra Navratri and the New Year

The PM wrote another letter, addressed to the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, extending warm greetings on Navratri, and the beginning of Yugabda 5128 and Vikram Samvat 2083. The PM reflected on the tradition of "restraint and discipline" for devotion during the nine days of Navratri. Highlighting the value of worshipping Maa Shakti in nine forms, the PM said that this vision makes "Unity in Diversity' India's natural ethos.

"On the sacred and auspicious occasion of the New Year and Chaitra Navratri, I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your family. This auspicious day of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada is an important reference point in our ancient and scientific system of timekeeping. Today, we begin the new Yugabda year 5128 and the new Vikram Samvat year 2083. This traditional calendar stands as a testament to our vibrant and living cultural vitality spanning thousands of years. For the next nine days, we also celebrate Chaitra Navratri. This festival provides us an opportunity not only for devotion and spirituality, but also for sacrifice and self-control, Many devotees give up food, comforts and conveniences, walking the path of restraint and discipline. Navratri is also a festival dedicated to the worship of the nine diverse forms of Maa Shakti. It reflects the Upanishadic philosophy of "ekovh bhusyaam', which enables us to perceive the Divine in multiple forms. It is this vision that establishes India as the 'Mother of Democracy' and makes "Unity in Diversity' our natural ethos. During these nine days of Navratri, I pray to Maa Adi Shakti for the welfare of all citizens," the PM wrote.

Gudi Padwa: A Symbol of Victory and Optimism

The PM also wished Gudi Padwa to the people of Maharashtra and Goa, describing the festival as a symbol of "victory, prosperity and optimism." He underscored the significance of holding onto our roots in a rapidly changing world and said that the occasion instils a renewed sense of purpose in all.

"On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your family. This sacred festival, marking the beginning of the New Year, is a time of renewed hope and the promise of new beginnings. As the Gudi is raised high, it stands as a symbol of victory, prosperity and optimism. Gudi Padwa holds deep cultural and historical significance. It symbolises the triumph of righteousness over adversity. It is also associated with the onset of spring, the season of rejuvenation. Today, as India continues its journey towards progress and self-reliance, the essence of Gudi Padwa becomes even more relevant. The values it embodies are the very values that guide us. In a rapidly changing world, these traditions anchor us, reminding us of our roots and what we stand for. Let us carry forward the spirit of Gudi Padwa throughout the year with renewed determination and a sense of purpose. May this New Year bring happiness, good health and prosperity to all," the letter read. (ANI)