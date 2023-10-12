Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uber ride surprise: Bengaluru passenger discovers Chief Growth Officer of Juspay as driver

    A commuter shared an unusual experience with an Uber driver in Bengaluru, discovering that the driver held dual roles with the UPI app Juspay and the auto app Namma Yatri, owned by Juspay. The incident was deemed a unique "Peak Bengaluru" moment, showcasing the city's distinctive blend of technology and transportation.

    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    The residents of Bengaluru often encounter a variety of experiences while traversing the city, influenced by its well-known traffic issues.

    In a recent and surprising incident, a commuter shared an unusual encounter with an Uber driver who had dual roles with the UPI app Juspay and the auto app Namma Yatri, which is owned by the payment application.

    The incident was shared on the social media platform X, where the individual, Manasvi Saxena, highlighted this as just one of many remarkable "Peak Bengaluru" moments witnessed in the city over the years.

    Saxena explained that his Uber auto driver happened to be the Chief Growth Officer at Juspay, simultaneously involved in user research for Namma Yatri. This peculiar overlap led him to comment on the distinctive nature of Bengaluru.

    In a tweet, he stated, "My Uber auto driver tonight was the Chief Growth Officer at @juspay, doing user research for @nammayatri. If this isn't @peakbengaluru, then what is!"

    Saxena's bio indicated his role at Juspay, where he leads growth and international business endeavours with a mission to enhance the accessibility, speed, reliability, and affordability of payments. Additionally, he mentioned his work on NammaYatri, an initiative aimed at promoting sustainable urban mobility and empowering drivers.

    The suspicion arose not from a specific question but from the fluid and well-structured conversation that transpired during the ride. This unexpected occurrence sheds light on the distinctiveness of Bengaluru's transportation and technology landscape.

