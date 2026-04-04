Two youths in Bengaluru were arrested for assaulting a Rapido auto driver and stealing his vehicle and mobile phone using a stolen device. One accused is a minor. The incident highlights rising drug-related crime among city youths.

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, two youths allegedly assaulted an auto-rickshaw driver, stole his vehicle and mobile phone, and fled the city. The Bagalur police have arrested both accused, one of whom is a minor. The case has raised serious concerns about drug-related crime and youth delinquency in the city.

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Escape from Rehabilitation Centre Sparks Crime

The accused, reportedly addicted to drugs, had been admitted to a rehabilitation centre in Electronic City by their families. Frustrated by the unavailability of drugs, the duo allegedly hatched a plan to escape. Before fleeing, they reportedly stole the mobile phone of the rehabilitation centre owner.

Booking a Rapido Ride Using Stolen Phone

After escaping, the youths used the stolen phone to book a Rapido auto from the Huskur area in Electronic City. They instructed the driver to take them to the KIADB Industrial area in Jalahalli, pretending it was a normal ride.

Assault and Robbery at the Drop Point

Upon reaching their destination, the auto driver asked for the fare. Instead of paying, the accused allegedly attacked him. The minor reportedly inflicted severe injuries, causing the driver to lose four teeth. Terrified, he ran for his life while the accused fled with the auto and mobile phone.

Fleeing with Stolen Auto and Mobile

The accused reportedly took the stolen auto and mobile phone to Malur, where they fabricated a story about a family emergency to justify pawning the vehicle for cash. Investigations later revealed that the duo returned to Bengaluru and were roaming the city.

Police Investigation and Arrest

The injured driver filed a complaint at the Bagalur police station, prompting a formal investigation. The accused attempted to evade detection by switching the stolen phone on only when they needed money. Despite this tactic, the police successfully tracked their movements and arrested them.

Details of the Arrested

One of the accused has been identified as Kanish, while the other is a minor. Police investigations suggest that the crime was driven primarily by drug addiction. This case has highlighted the growing problem of substance abuse among youths and its link to violent crimes in Bengaluru.