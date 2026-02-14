Bengaluru mother Parveen Choudhury reveals she pays ₹46,000 monthly for two nannies to raise her young children, calling them “two loving aunts.” She shares insights on trust, family-like support, and tips for finding reliable childcare.

Bengaluru mother Parveen Choudhury recently shared an Instagram video detailing how much she pays her nannies to raise her two young sons, aged three and four. The video has sparked conversations about parenting, childcare costs, and the importance of trust and support in managing a household. Parveen emphasises that, for her, nannies are not merely transactional employees but an extension of her family system, providing love, care, and stability for her children while enabling her to work, travel, and manage family responsibilities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Support of Two Nannies

In her post, Parveen shared a transparent breakdown of her childcare expenses. The first nanny is paid ₹32,000 per month and works 11 hours a day, handling cooking, cleaning, and even staying overnight when required. The second nanny, serving as a support helper, is paid ₹14,000 per month and steps in when the primary nanny is on leave or unavailable.

According to Parveen, this arrangement provides her children with two women who make them feel safe, secure, and loved. She highlights that the nannies’ presence allows her to balance work, parenting, and personal time, ensuring her children receive attentive care even when she may fall short.

Nannies as Part of the Family System

Parveen explains in her caption that she does not see her nannies as part of a mere “transaction.” Instead, she calls them “two loving aunts” for her children, underlining the importance of integrity, trust, and mutual respect. She adds that she trusts her nannies completely and never micro-manages them, and in return, they often go above and beyond in their care.

Parveen also reflects on the privilege of being able to afford full-time childcare, noting that her support enables her nannies to provide a good education for their own children, which she considers an essential part of the arrangement.

Social Media Reactions

The video has elicited strong reactions from social media users, with many applauding Parveen’s transparency and parenting philosophy:

One user commented: “You did a fab thing. Never ever feel bad about seeking help or watering your needs as well. Kudos.”

Another wrote: “Having a nanny isn’t about ‘less parenting’ it’s about better parenting with energy. If you’re exhausted all day managing work + house + baby, you may be physically present but mentally drained. A nanny helps you recharge so when you’re with your child, you’re more patient, more playful & more emotionally available. If you have two then it’s a privilege.”

A third user added: “Thanks for putting this out. Really takes a lot of courage.”

Finding the Right Nannies

In her video, Parveen also shares practical tips for finding trustworthy nannies. She mentions using her apartment society WhatsApp group or apps like MyGate to connect with potential candidates. For those living in independent houses, she suggests asking neighbours and people in the local community.

Parveen’s approach highlights that the right nannies are not just employees but partners in child-rearing, providing both parents and children with support, safety, and emotional stability.