Two bikers killed in tragic hit and run accident on Electronic City flyover in Bengaluru

Two young individuals lost their lives in a hit-and-run accident on the Electronic City flyover in Bengaluru. The victims, identified as Abhinandan (25) and Diksha (25), both residents near Madiwala Lake, were riding a two-wheeler late Tuesday night when tragedy struck.

Abhinandan and Diksha, described as close friends, were on their way towards Tamil Nadu, riding from Konappa Agrahara towards Electronic City flyover. Abhinandan was engaged in online business, while Diksha was employed in a private company.

The fatal incident occurred around midnight when a speeding car collided with their two-wheeler from behind, causing them to sustain serious injuries as the bike toppled onto the road. Despite immediate efforts to rush them to a nearby hospital, both Abhinandan and Diksha succumbed to their injuries en route.

Following the collision, the driver responsible for the accident fled the scene with the car, leaving behind a scene of devastation. Authorities swiftly responded, registering a case at the Electronic City Traffic Police Station. Currently, efforts are underway to locate both the vehicle involved in the accident and the driver.