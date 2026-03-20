A man died in custody at a Tumakuru police station after a gambling raid. Angry villagers alleged police brutality, locked the station, and protested until officials assured a proper investigation.

Tumakuru: Things got really tense at the Huliyaru police station in Tumakuru's Chikkanayakanahalli taluk. A man who was picked up for allegedly playing cards died while in custody, leading to a massive protest by angry villagers.

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How did the incident happen?

So, here's what went down. The Huliyaru police got a tip-off that some men were gambling in Yalanadu village. They conducted a raid and took six people into custody, including a 45-year-old man named Kantharaju. But just a short while after they brought him to the station, Kantharaju passed away. This news made his family and the villagers furious.

Family and villagers lock the station in anger

Hundreds of villagers, convinced that Kantharaju died because of police brutality, rushed to the Huliyaru police station. They surrounded it and even locked the main gate from the outside. They placed his body inside the station premises and refused to move until action was taken against the policemen involved. With the situation getting out of hand, more police force had to be called in.

Heart attack, say police

According to initial information, the police are suggesting that Kantharaju might have died from a severe heart attack, possibly brought on by the fear of being at the police station. However, the real cause of death will only be clear after the post-mortem report comes.

Tumakuru SP visits the spot

As soon as the news spread, Tumakuru's Superintendent of Police (SP), Ashok K.V., reached the spot. He spoke with the angry crowd and Kantharaju's family. The SP promised them a full investigation into the matter. 'If any policeman is found to be at fault, we will take strict action,' he assured them.

Protest ends; body sent for post-mortem

After the SP's assurance, the villagers finally ended their protest. Kantharaju's body was then taken from the station to the Tumakuru district hospital for a post-mortem. The police have said that the body will be handed over to his family after the examination is complete.