Bengaluru: A chilling murder mystery in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district has been solved, revealing a plot as gruesome as it was calculated. Police uncovered the crime after a stray dog was spotted carrying a human arm in its mouth, leading to the discovery of dismembered body parts scattered across 19 locations. The victim, 42-year-old B Lakshmidevi, alias Lakshmidevamma, was allegedly killed by her son-in-law, dentist Dr Ramachandraiah S, with the help of two aides. Investigators say the killing was planned for months, with the body cut professionally and dispersed in remote spots to erase all traces of the crime.

Gruesome Discovery Sparks Probe

The investigation began on August 7 when police received a call about a stray dog carrying a human arm in Chimpuganahalli, Koratagere, about 110 km from Bengaluru. Officers quickly launched a search, finding dismembered remains within a five-kilometre radius. The head was missing, and without CCTV footage or witnesses, identifying the victim initially proved difficult.

Jewellery found on the limbs indicated the murder was not for financial gain. Police cross-checked missing persons reports and zeroed in on Lakshmidevamma, who had been reported missing by her carpenter-husband Basavaraj on August 3. Two days later, her head was found and identified.

White SUV With Fake Plates Raises Suspicion

Superintendent of Police Ashok KV formed special teams to track leads. CCTV review revealed a white SUV with mismatched licence plates travelling from Hanumantapura towards Koratagere on the day of the disappearance. The vehicle’s bonnet modification matched earlier footage, leading investigators to Satish, an agriculturist from Urdigere.

Further checks revealed Satish’s phone was switched off on August 3 and 4. Witnesses had seen the SUV at his farmland during this time.

Dentist Linked To Vehicle Purchase

While probing the SUV’s history, police discovered it was purchased six months earlier by Dr Ramachandraiah but registered under Satish’s name. Ramachandraiah, who had married Lakshmidevamma’s daughter Tejasvi, allegedly harboured resentment against his mother-in-law, accusing her of meddling in his marriage and making serious allegations about her behaviour.

Cold-Blooded And Planned Killing

Investigators said Ramachandraiah planned the murder for six months, buying the SUV under Satish’s name to avoid suspicion. He promised Satish and his associate Kiran ₹4 lakh each for their role, paying ₹50,000 in advance.

On August 3, as Lakshmidevamma left her daughter’s home, Ramachandraiah offered her a ride. Satish and Kiran were hiding inside the SUV and strangled her en route. The body was taken to farmland, stored overnight, and dismembered the next day. Police said the cuts were made at the joints with professional precision, suggesting Ramachandraiah’s involvement in the dismemberment.

Body Parts Dumped Across State

To conceal the crime, the trio scattered the remains in 19 remote locations. Police eventually arrested all three suspects, who confessed during interrogation. Authorities described the case as one of the most meticulously planned murders in recent memory.