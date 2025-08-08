A gruesome murder case unfolded near Tumakuru district as a stray dog was found carrying a severed human hand, leading police to discover mutilated body parts across five locations. The head is missing, and the victim is suspected to be a woman.

Tumakuru: In a horrifying incident near Chimpaganahalli in Tumakuru district, a stray dog was seen carrying a severed human arm, triggering a major police investigation. The disturbing scene unfolded on Thursday morning along the Koratagere-Kolala road, shocking a passerby who immediately called emergency services. The police soon uncovered mutilated human body parts dumped across five separate locations within a 3-kilometre radius. The remains included two arms, two palms, a piece of flesh, and parts of intestines, all in varying stages of decomposition. Shockingly, the victim’s head was missing, deepening the mystery.

Forensic Teams, Dog Squads Deployed

Authorities launched a full-scale murder investigation, deploying forensic teams from Bengaluru and specialised dog squads to comb through the area and collect evidence. Investigators are trying to determine if all the remains belong to the same individual.

Victim Likely a Woman, Say Police

According to police, initial forensic findings suggest the victim may be a woman, though confirmation will depend on bone and tissue analysis. The exact time and cause of death are yet to be established.

Alerts Issued for Missing Persons

Police have issued alerts across multiple districts including Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Ramanagar, and Chikkaballapur, requesting information on any missing persons that could help identify the victim. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage and recent police reports in the surrounding areas.

Murder in Home Minister’s Constituency Adds Pressure

The chilling discovery occurred in Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara’s constituency, adding political pressure to quickly solve the case. “We’re taking this case very seriously and exploring all angles,” a senior police officer stated.