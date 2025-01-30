Karnataka SHOCKER! Man murders mother-in-law after she intervenes in couple's fight, dumps body in canal

In Vijayapura’s Chikkaroogi village, Bhimappa Guggari killed his mother-in-law, Gaurabai Narali, after she tried to settle a fight between him and his wife. He dumped her body in a canal and threatened his wife. Police recovered the body, arrested Bhimappa, and began an investigation.

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man murders mother-in-law after she intervenes in couple's fight, dumps body in canal vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

Vijayapura: In a shocking incident, a man brutally murdered his mother-in-law after she tried to resolve a dispute between him and his wife. The horrific crime took place in Chikkaroogi village of Devara Hipparagi taluk, Vijayapura district.  

The victim, 65-year-old Gaurabai Iranna Narali from Shirshada village, had come to pacify her daughter Devaki and son-in-law Bhimappa Guggari, who were quarrelling over their drinking habits. However, things took a deadly turn when Bhimappa, in a fit of drunken rage, attacked Gaurabai with a stick, killing her on the spot.  

In an attempt to cover up the crime, Bhimappa stuffed her body into a bag and threw it into a nearby canal. He then threatened his wife, Devaki, warning her not to disclose the incident to anyone.  

Despite the threats, Devaki approached the Devara Hipparagi police and filed a complaint. Following this, police and fire personnel launched a search operation in the canal. After hours of effort, the body was retrieved on Wednesday afternoon.  

Top police officials, including Vijayapura SP Lakshman Nimbargi, ASP Shankar Marihala, DySP G.H. Talakatti, Tahsildar Prakash Sindagi, and PSI Basavaraj Thipparaddy, visited the crime scene and conducted an investigation.  

The brutal murder has left the local community in shock. Police have arrested the accused, and further investigations are underway.

