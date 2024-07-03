Karnataka to introduce online booking for all trekking spots after July 3rd week, announces forest minister

Karnataka's Forest and Environment Minister Eshwara Khandre announced online booking for all trekking destinations across the state, starting from the third week of July. The initiative aims to streamline visitor experiences, following successful trials in select areas like Kudremukh and Netravati. A dedicated software platform is being developed for seamless bookings statewide.

To streamline the trekking experience across Karnataka, the state's Forest and Environment Minister Eshwara Khandre has announced the introduction of online booking for all trekking destinations. This initiative is scheduled to roll out in the third week of July, following successful implementation in select areas.

Minister Khandre revealed the plan during a recent review meeting of the Forest Department's Mangaluru Circle. He highlighted that online booking systems have already been put in place for popular spots like Kudremukh and Netravati within the Mangaluru region. These systems will soon be extended statewide by the end of next month.



Karnataka forest dept imposes restrictions on Ettina Bhuja, Chikkamagaluru, as 20,000 tourists flock in 3 days

A dedicated software platform is currently under development to facilitate seamless online bookings for all trekking locations through a single website. Minister Khandre assured that the software will be operational within two weeks, aiming to eradicate any irregularities in the booking process by simplifying procedures for visitors.

"This new system is designed to enhance visitor convenience while ensuring transparency and efficiency," stated Minister Khandre, emphasizing the Forest Department's commitment to providing a smooth trekking experience for enthusiasts across Karnataka.



9 Bengaluru trekkers succumb to bad weather in Uttarakhand’s Sahastra Tal trek; IAF, SDRF carry rescue ops

Beyond trekking reforms, the Forest Department has also set an ambitious target of planting five crore saplings statewide this year. Minister Khandre noted that significant progress has already been made, with 5.43 crore saplings planted last year against a similar target. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pledged an additional grant of Rs 100 crore to support this ecological initiative.

The introduction of online booking for trekking spots reflects Karnataka's proactive approach to enhancing tourism infrastructure while preserving its natural landscapes.

Latest Videos