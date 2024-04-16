Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru faces dry spell: No rainfall in 146 days, IMD predicts relief by April 21

    Bengaluru is facing an unprecedented dry spell, with no rainfall for 146 days, raising concerns about water scarcity and rising temperatures. Recent studies show a one-degree Celsius rise in temperatures over 42 years, exacerbating water source evaporation and decreasing rainfall. Despite sporadic showers in some areas, the drought situation persists, highlighting the challenges of climate change.

    Bengaluru faces dry spell: No rainfall in 146 days, IMD predicts relief by April 21 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    Bengaluru, known for its pleasant climate, is now experiencing an unusual dry spell, with the city not seeing any rainfall for the past 146 days, according to reports from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This prolonged dry spell has raised concerns about water scarcity and the rising temperatures in the city.

    The last recorded rainfall in Bengaluru dates back to November 21, 2023, marking five months without any significant precipitation. The IMD forecasts indicate that this dry spell is likely to persist for another week, with the possibility of rain by April 21, bringing some relief to the parched city.

    Karnataka residents rejoice: IMD predicts higher than normal rainfall this year

    Recent studies have highlighted a concerning trend of increasing temperatures in Bengaluru over the past few decades. In the last 42 years, the average temperature has risen by approximately one degree Celsius, with a significant acceleration observed in the last two decades. This temperature rise has exacerbated issues such as water source evaporation and decreased rainfall.

    Bengaluru youth launch ‘cool tree campaign’; Applying sunscreen to protect trees from scorching sun

    The diminishing rainfall over the past three years has directly impacted the groundwater levels and reservoir capacities, aggravating the problem of water scarcity in Bengaluru. The lack of precipitation has not only depleted water reserves but has also contributed to drought-like conditions in certain parts of the state.

    While some coastal districts witnessed light rainfall a few days ago, providing temporary relief, the overall rainfall has been insufficient to alleviate the prevailing drought conditions. Areas such as Agumbe in Shivamogga recorded the highest rainfall of 8 cm, while parts of North Karnataka received 2 cm of rainfall. However, the intermittent showers were not substantial enough to mitigate the drought situation.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 1:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Dharwad locals rally behind BJP's Prahlad Joshi, BSY urges Dingaleshwar Swamiji to withdraw from race vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Dharwad residents stand firm behind BJP's Prahlad Joshi as BSY urges Swamiji to withdraw

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here's why Bengaluru voters will get QR code on voter slips vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Here's why Bengaluru voters will get QR code on voter slips

    Bengaluru: 27-year-old techie accuses UP man of cheating, assault; police serve notice vkp

    Bengaluru: 27-year-old techie accuses UP man of cheating, assault; police serve notice

    Karnataka residents rejoice: IMD predicts higher than normal rainfall this year vkp

    Karnataka residents rejoice: IMD predicts higher than normal rainfall this year

    NCW issues notice to BJP MLA Sanjay Patil for 'extra peg' remark against Congress' Laxmi Hebbalkar vkp

    NCW issues notice to BJP MLA Sanjay Patil for 'extra peg' remark against Congress' Laxmi Hebbalkar

    Recent Stories

    Kirron Kher retired from politics? Despite winning 2 Lok Sabha elections, here's why she opted out this year RKK

    Kirron Kher retired from politics? Despite winning 2 Lok Sabha elections, here's why she opted out this year

    Veteran Sandalwood actor Dwarakish passes away: Know his family background, movies and more vkp

    Veteran Sandalwood actor Dwarakish passes away: Know his family background, movies and more

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala ahead of polls RBA

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala ahead of polls

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16 2024: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check

    Interest rate cuts unlikely in India for FY 2024-25: Morgan Stanley

    Interest rate cuts unlikely in India for FY 2024-25: Morgan Stanley

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon