Tourists flock as ban lifted on visiting Hogenakkal waterfalls near Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 2:57 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

    Hogenakkal Falls, a popular tourist destination known as the "Niagara of Karnataka," witnessed a surge of visitors over the weekend as the ban on visiting the site was lifted. Located on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the picturesque village of Hanur taluk, the falls are formed by the mighty Kaveri River, attracting tourists from various parts of the state.

    The Kaveri River, which flows through both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, provides a spectacular view of Hogenakkal Falls from both sides of the border. Over the weekend, tourists from different regions arrived in large numbers, eager to experience the natural beauty and thrilling boat rides that the area is famous for.

    Karnataka: Ban on Hogenakkal Falls lifted as tourist numbers plummet due to monsoon impact

    The falls offer a breathtaking sight, with the Kaveri River cascading down the rocky terrain, creating an illusion of smoke as the water crashes against the rocks. This unique visual spectacle continues to captivate visitors, earning Hogenakkal Falls its reputation as a must-visit destination.

    Following the recent heavy rains in the Cauvery River basin, authorities imposed a temporary ban on public access to the waterfalls and other tourist spots in the region, including Kollegala and Hanur taluks. This precautionary measure was taken due to the significant release of water from the Krishnarajasagar and Kabini reservoirs, leading to high water levels in the river.

    Athirappilly to Dudhsagar: 7 waterfalls you must visit THIS Monsoon

    With the ban now lifted, tourists have resumed flocking to Hogenakkal Falls, especially on weekends. The reopening has also allowed for the resumption of boating activities, a popular attraction that offers visitors an up-close experience of the falls.

    However, officials have urged tourists to exercise caution while visiting the falls and other nearby attractions, such as Wesley Bridge, Shivanasamudra, and Bharachukki Falls. The temporary ban, which was initially set to remain in place until April 2, was aimed at preventing accidents, particularly those related to taking selfies in dangerous spots. As the monsoon season continues to bring heavy rainfall, the authorities emphasize the importance of safety for all visitors. 

