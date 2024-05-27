Lifestyle

Athirappilly to Dudhsagar: 7 waterfalls you must visit THIS Monsoon

Monsoon transforms India's waterfalls into mesmerizing spectacles. Explore seven iconic falls—Jog, Dudhsagar, Nohkalikai, Athirappilly, Chitrakote and others

Image credits: Pixabay

Jog Falls, Karnataka

Jog Falls is the second highest plunge waterfall in India, dropping 829 feet from the Sharavathi River. Monsoon rains enhance its volume and splendor

Image credits: Pixabay

Dudhsagar Falls, Goa

Dudhsagar Falls is a four-tiered waterfall located on the Mandovi River at the Goa-Karnataka border. It dramatically increases in force and beauty during monsoon

Image credits: Pixabay

Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

Plunging from a height of 1,115 feet, Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest plunge waterfall in India. Located near Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places on Earth

Image credits: Pixabay

Athirappilly Falls, Kerala

Often dubbed Niagara of India, Athirappilly Falls drops 80 feet on the Chalakudy River. The monsoon season significantly boosts its volume, creating magnificent spectacle

Image credits: Pixabay

Chitrakote Falls, Chhattisgarh

Chitrakote Falls is a horseshoe-shaped waterfall on the Indravati River. During the monsoon, it widens and becomes more powerful

Image credits: Pixabay

Hogenakkal Falls, Tamil Nadu

Situated on the Kaveri River, Hogenakkal Falls is renowned for its therapeutic properties, breathtaking beauty. The monsoon swells the river, enhancing the falls' volume

Image credits: Pixabay

Nuranang Falls, Arunachal Pradesh

Also known as Bong Bong Falls, this 328-foot-high waterfall in the Tawang district becomes particularly striking during the monsoon

Image credits: Pixabay
