Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar expressed gratitude to the Belagavi police for arresting the accused in her car accident case after three months. She also addressed the caste census, the CET exam controversy, and matters concerning the Muslim community.

Belagavi: Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar praised the Belagavi police for arresting the accused involved in the accident with her car that occurred three months ago.

Speaking to the media today, she said, “I was drowsy when the accused caused the accident. I didn’t think the police would catch the culprit. They even went to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for colour matching. Most hit-and-run cases go unsolved, but I thank the police for tracing and arresting the accused in this case.”

Hebbalkar also spoke on the ongoing discussion around the caste census, confirming that the matter was raised during the recent cabinet meeting but that a final decision is yet to be made.

“No one opposed it in the cabinet, but the discussion is still incomplete. I will respond only after the discussions conclude. I won’t react to unscientific allegations now,” she said.

She further noted that the caste census was initiated during the BJP government, with the commission members appointed by former Chief Ministers Kumaraswamy and Bommai. “If there are flaws, we will accept them. However, it's not clear where the flaws are,” she added.

The minister also condemned a recent incident involving the removal of the janeu (sacred thread) during the CET exam. “Such incidents should not happen; it is wrong,” she said.

Addressing reports of a disagreement between Ministers Shivanand Patil and M.B. Patil (MBP), Hebbalkar clarified that there was no argument between them.

Regarding the Muslim community, she clarified that there had been no specific discussion about them in the cabinet. “The government's intention is to ensure justice for all, without causing harm to any community,” she stated.

The cabinet discussion on the caste census will continue, and Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar advised waiting for further comments on the matter.