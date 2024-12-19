Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's supporters attack BJP MLC CT ravi over obscene word usage allegations

During a Legislative Council session, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar accused BJP MLC C.T. Ravi of using an obscene word against her, causing chaos. Hebbalkar filed a complaint, demanding Ravi’s suspension. Congress workers protested while concerns over security at the Suvarna Soudha were raised.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 5:19 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

During a Legislative Council session, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar made serious allegations against BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, accusing him of using an obscene word to address her. The accusation quickly led to chaos when Hebbalkar's supporters stormed the Suvarna Soudha and attacked Ravi, escalating the situation further.

The incident took place during the Belagavi session when Lakshmi Hebbalkar alleged that C.T. Ravi used the word 'prostitu**' against her. The allegation left Hebbalkar in tears, and she had to leave the council meeting, seeking refuge in the Speaker’s office. Once the Speaker arrived, Hebbalkar filed a formal complaint, demanding Ravi’s suspension from the council.

In response, the Speaker directed the council secretary to review available audio and video footage to verify the alleged use of the inappropriate word. Meanwhile, Congress workers gathered outside the Suvarna Soudha, protesting with chants of "Crazy C.T. Ravi, come out," as the political tensions soared.

The incident has raised serious concerns about a security lapse at the Suvarna Soudha, highlighting the need for stronger measures to ensure the safety of elected representatives. As investigations continue, both parties are engaged in a heated exchange of accusations and counter-accusations.

