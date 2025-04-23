A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 people, including two from Karnataka: businessman Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga and Bharat Bhushan from Haveri, a relative of former Speaker K.B. Koliwad.

Jammu and Kashmir: A terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday claimed the lives of 26 people, including two from Karnataka, businessman Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga and Bharat Bhushan from Ranebennur in Haveri district. Bharat was closely associated with former Karnataka Speaker K.B. Koliwad.

The attack targeted Hindu men at a tourist spot in the region, often referred to as "Heaven on Earth," which has witnessed a rise in tourism in recent years. The incident occurred just ahead of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage scheduled for July. Among the victims was Shivamogga-based businessman Manjunath Rao. Later reports confirmed that Bharat Bhushan, from Ranebennur in Haveri district, was also killed.

Bharat Bhushan, the second Kannadiga killed in the attack, was reportedly a close associate of MLA Prakash Koliwad’s brother-in-law. MLA Koliwad is currently coordinating with the government to ensure the repatriation of Bharat Bhushan’s body to Karnataka.