A Bengaluru man was arrested after a video of him sipping tea on a busy road went viral. The stunt, made for a social media reel, disrupted traffic and led to police action for public nuisance under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man in Bengaluru was arrested this week after a video of his bizarre tea-time stunt on a busy road went viral on social media, raising serious concerns about public safety and traffic disruption. The man, identified as Prashanth, also known by his social media handle "Simbu Star", was seen calmly sipping tea while seated on an office chair in the middle of a bustling road in the city.

The video, originally posted to his Instagram account (@simbu_star_143) on April 12, shows Prashanth appearing unfazed by the chaos around him as vehicles swerved to avoid him. Authorities confirmed that Prashanth performed the stunt to create content for a social media reel, a growing trend among young content creators seeking viral fame. However, the act drew swift criticism from the public and law enforcement alike for endangering not only the man himself but also other commuters.

The Social Media Monitoring Wing of Bengaluru Police spotted the video and tracked down Prashanth, a goods vehicle driver from Nandini Layout. Following this, SJ Park Police registered an FIR against him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to public nuisance and disruption of public order. The police have reiterated their intent to monitor social media platforms for such activities and take strict action against offenders.

A senior officer confirmed that Prashant's arrest took place on April 16; he was later released on station bail. Furthermore, they would submit a charge sheet in court. Prashanth has a craze for dance and making reels. They also found similar reels on his social media account that caused traffic disruptions. Following the FIR, he removed the reel from his account. He also assured that he would refrain from making such videos. A police officer stated that he was unaware of his public stunt would cause legal consequences.