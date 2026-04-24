Bengaluru Metro will start services from 3 am on April 26 for the TCS World 10K run. Special early operations across all major routes aim to help participants and commuters travel smoothly to the event venue in the city.

Bengaluru Metro is set to offer special early morning services this Sunday to accommodate the large number of participants and commuters attending the internationally recognised TCS World 10K Bengaluru run. In a move aimed at ensuring smooth and hassle-free travel, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has announced that metro services will begin much earlier than the usual Sunday schedule. This initiative is expected to significantly ease travel for runners, volunteers and spectators heading to the event venue in the early hours.

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Early Start Across All Lines

Typically, metro services on Sundays commence at 7 am. However, in view of the marathon, operations will begin as early as 3 am. The marathon is scheduled to start from the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in central Bengaluru and is expected to attract thousands of participants from across the country and beyond.

To facilitate seamless travel, metro services will operate from all major terminal stations during the early hours.

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First Train Timings From Key Stations

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, the first train from Bommasandra station will depart at 3 am. Services from Madavara will commence at 3:20 am. Trains from Silk Institute and Whitefield (Kadugodi) stations are scheduled to start at 3:30 am, while the first train from Challaghatta station will leave at 3:35 am. These staggered timings are designed to ensure connectivity from all directions across the metro network.

Increased Frequency to Manage Rush

To handle the anticipated crowd, metro trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes during the first hour of operations. From 4 am to 7 am, services will be available every 30 minutes. After 7 am, the metro will revert to its regular Sunday schedule.

Boost for Commuters and Event Participants

This special arrangement is expected to benefit not only marathon participants but also regular commuters travelling early in the day. The decision highlights the metro’s role as a key component of Bengaluru’s public transport system and its ability to adapt to the demands of large-scale events, ensuring convenience and efficiency for the public.