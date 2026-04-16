A heartbreaking video from Bengaluru’s Namma Metro station shows a mother monkey carrying the skeletal remains of her deceased baby. The emotional scene has gone viral, leaving commuters and netizens moved by the display of grief and attachment.

A deeply emotional and heartbreaking scene from a Namma Metro station in Bengaluru has left commuters and social media users stunned. A mother monkey was seen carrying the skeletal remains of her baby, refusing to part with it even after death. The sight has sparked widespread emotion, with many describing it as a powerful reminder of unconditional love and grief that transcends species. The incident, which has now gone viral, has drawn attention to the emotional depth seen in animals.

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Heartbreaking Scene At Namma Metro Station

The incident reportedly took place at a metro station in Bengaluru, where the mother monkey was observed moving around the premises carrying the remains of her deceased infant. Despite the passage of time, she was seen refusing to leave the skeletal remains behind, holding it close as she continued to walk through the station area.

Expression Of Grief And Attachment

Onlookers were left shocked and emotional by the sight. The mother’s behaviour is being widely interpreted as an expression of grief and attachment, showing her inability to accept the loss of her young one. While such behaviour is not commonly observed, it highlights that animals too may experience emotional bonds and sorrow similar to humans.

Emotional Impact On Commuters

Passengers at the metro station were reportedly moved by the scene, with many expressing sadness and disbelief. The incident created a solemn atmosphere as commuters witnessed what many described as a raw and painful display of maternal grief.

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Viral Video, Sparks Online Reactions

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, with users sharing emotional reactions and comments.

One user wrote, “A mother’s love cannot be separated,” reflecting the sentiments of many who viewed the clip.

The incident continues to circulate widely, drawing attention to the emotional lives of animals and the universal nature of maternal love.