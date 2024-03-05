Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SWR announces temporary suspension of trains along Bengaluru-Mysuru route until March 12; see details

    Southwestern Railway (SWR) has resumed train services between Bengaluru and Mysuru until March 12th after disruptions from construction near Level Crossing Gate No.15. Previously cancelled trains, including the Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Daily Express and Mysuru-KSR Bangalore Daily Express, are now operational. 

    SWR announces temporary suspension of trains along Bengaluru-Mysuru route until March 12; see details vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    Southwestern Railway (SWR) has announced the restoration of train services between Bengaluru and Mysuru, effective until March 12th, following recent disruptions due to construction work near Level Crossing Gate No.15 between Kengeri and Hejjala.

    Southwest Railway (SWR) has unveiled plans to resume train operations between Bengaluru and Mysuru. This decision comes after disruptions caused by ongoing construction work near Level Crossing Gate No.15 between Kengeri and Hejjala. The railway authorities have taken necessary steps to ensure smoother travel experiences for passengers affected by the recent cancellations. The restoration of services aims to provide much-needed relief to travellers navigating between the bustling cities of Bengaluru and Mysuru.

    Miscreants target three separate Vande Bharat trains for stone pelting in SWR division

    Several train services along the Bengaluru-Mysuru route had been temporarily cancelled due to construction activities. Notable cancellations include the Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Daily Express (16021) on March 6th and 7th, Mysuru-KSR Bangalore Daily Express (20623) on March 7th and 8th, KSR Bangalore-Mysuru Daily Express (20624) on March 7th and 8th, and Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Express (16022) on March 7th and 8th.

    Bullet Train in Modi 3.0? Railway minister lists 7 TOP features

    The Arasikere-Mysuru Daily Express (06267) and Mysuru-SMVT Bangalore Daily Express (06269) were cancelled on March 7th and 12th. Furthermore, some train services experienced partial cancellations. The Mysuru-KSR Bangalore MEMU Special Train (06526) was partially cancelled between Channapatna and KSR Bangalore on March 7th and 12th.

    In a relief to commuters, SWR has now announced the restoration of train services until March 12th. This move comes as a welcome development for passengers who rely on these trains for their daily commute or travel purposes.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bomb blast investigation delays opening of Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe for few more days vkp

    Bomb blast investigation delays opening of Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe for few more days

    Bengaluru Metro: BMRCL announces extension of Whitefield station; see details vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL announces extension of Whitefield station for smoother reversing of trains

    Kannada nameplate deadline looms: Shop owners under scrutiny for misinterpreting language vkp

    Shop owners in spotlight as Kannada nameplate deadline nears, language accuracy questioned

    Disturbing incident unfolds in Bengaluru: Mother accused of assaulting 3-year-old, confining him vkp

    Disturbing incident unfolds in Bengaluru: Mother accused of assaulting 3-year-old, confining him

    Karnataka: 3 young men swept away by waves at Panambur beach in Mangaluru vkp

    Karnataka: 3 young men swept away by waves at Panambur beach in Mangaluru

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Tripunithura Terminal of Kochi Metro's first phase to be inaugurated by PM Modi anr

    Kerala: Tripunithura Terminal of Kochi Metro's first phase to be inaugurated by PM Modi

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Darsheel Safary gets 'emotional' as he reunites with Aamir Khan after 16 years, see post RKK

    'Sitaare Zameen Par': Darsheel Safary gets 'emotional' as he reunites with Aamir Khan after 16 years, see post

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-405 March 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-405 March 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Football Luis Suarez's vintage brilliance earns praise from Lionel Messi in Inter Miami's victory over Orlando City osf

    Luis Suarez's vintage brilliance earns praise from Lionel Messi in Inter Miami's victory over Orlando City

    Shah Rukh Khan's THIS comment made Ram Charan's makeup artist walk out of Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan's THIS comment made Ram Charan's makeup artist walk out of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding party

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon