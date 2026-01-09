South Western Railway has announced two special express trains between Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru and Talaguppa to manage the surge in passenger traffic during the Sankranti festival, providing additional travel options and easing congestion.

To manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the Sankranti festival, South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the operation of special express trains between Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru and Talaguppa station in Siddapura taluk of Shivamogga district. These additional services are aimed at providing convenient travel options for festival-bound passengers and easing congestion on regular trains.

Talaguppa–Yeshwantpur Special Express (Train Nos. 06585 / 06586)

The Yeshwantpur–Talaguppa Special Express (Train No. 06585) will depart from Yeshwantpur at 10:45 pm on January 13 and arrive at Talaguppa at 4:45 am on January 14.

Its return service, the Talaguppa–Yeshwantpur Special Express (Train No. 06586), will depart from Talaguppa at 10:00 am on January 14 and reach Yeshwantpur at 5:15 pm on the same day.

This special train will consist of 22 coaches, including:

First Class AC – 1

AC Two-Tier – 2

AC Three-Tier – 6

Sleeper Class – 8

General Second Class – 3

SLR/D – 2

Second Set of Special Trains (Train Nos. 06587 / 06588)

Another pair of special trains will be operated later in the month to accommodate return festival travel.

The Yeshwantpur–Talaguppa Special Express (Train No. 06587) will depart from Yeshwantpur at 10:45 pm on January 23 and reach Talaguppa at 4:45 am on January 24.

Its pair train, the Talaguppa–Yeshwantpur Special Express (Train No. 06588), will depart from Talaguppa at 10:00 am on January 24 and arrive at Yeshwantpur at 5:15 pm on the same day.

This train will have 20 coaches, comprising:

First Class cum AC Two-Tier – 1

AC Three-Tier – 2

Sleeper Class – 10

General Second Class – 5

SLR/D – 2

Stops En Route

Both sets of special trains will halt at the following stations in both directions: Tumakuru, Tiptur, Arsikere, Birur, Tarikere, Bhadravathi, Shivamogga Town, Anandapuram, and Sagara Jambagaru.