The Savadatti Yellamma Temple in Karnataka’s Belagavi district recorded an impressive ₹9.92 crore in cash donations for the 2025–26 financial year. The hundi counting also revealed gold and silver jewellery, reflecting the deep devotion of thousands of devotees visiting the shrine.

Devotees have demonstrated remarkable generosity at the renowned Savadatti Yellamma Temple in Belagavi district, one of the most prominent pilgrimage centres in Karnataka. The temple recently completed a four-day counting of offerings deposited in its donation boxes, revealing crores of rupees in cash along with significant quantities of gold and silver jewellery. According to the temple management, the total cash collection for the 2025–26 financial year has reached an impressive ₹9.92 crore, highlighting the unwavering faith of devotees who visit the shrine throughout the year.

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Huge Haul Of Cash And Jewellery

The latest round of counting, conducted between 9 March and 12 March, recorded offerings worth ₹3.07 crore. The amount is particularly notable, as another round of counting had taken place only a week earlier.

A detailed breakdown of the collection shows ₹2.78 crore in cash, along with 100 grams of gold jewellery valued at ₹16.16 lakh. Additionally, officials recovered around 4 kilograms and 547 grams of silver items, valued at ₹12.35 lakh.

The counting process was a massive undertaking. Hundreds of temple staff members, supported by local college students, participated in the exercise to ensure that the entire process was carried out smoothly and transparently.

Total Collections For The Year

The overall counting exercise for the year, which began on 3 March and concluded on 12 March, revealed even larger figures. During this period, officials recorded ₹3.72 crore in cash, along with gold worth ₹17.66 lakh and silver worth ₹14.27 lakh.

The Secretary of the Renuka Yellamma Temple Development Authority later shared the consolidated figures for the 2025–26 financial year. According to official data, the total gold collected so far is valued at ₹74.889 lakh, while silver offerings amount to ₹38.35 lakh.

With devotees continuing to contribute generously, the overall cash collection for the year has reached an impressive ₹9.92 crore, reflecting the deep devotion and faith associated with the historic temple.