Indian Railways Brings Fare Discount on Unreserved Tickets from Jan 14
Indian Railways has announced a new offer for unreserved train tickets. This six-month trial aims to encourage digital transactions.
Train ticket discount
Indian Railways has happy news for passengers for the new year. Besides improving travel, a fare concession for unreserved tickets has been decided. From Jan 14, unreserved tickets will be cheaper. Specifically, a 3% discount will be given for digital ticket purchases.
January 14 Railway Announcement
Currently, a 3% bonus cashback is given for unreserved tickets bought via R-Wallet on the RailOne App. But from Jan 14, a 3% direct discount will be offered on all digital payment methods, not just R-Wallet. This will help regular passengers get tickets at a lower price.
Unreserved ticket
Shashi Kiran, CPRO of North Western Railway, said this decision was made to promote digital ticketing. This 3% discount applies to all digital payment methods on the RailOne app, except R-Wallet. Meanwhile, R-Wallet users will continue to get the usual 3% cashback.
Digital Payment Train
This new offer is a six-month trial, from Jan 14 to July 14. CRIS will study its impact and decide on making it permanent based on passenger response. The railway dept said expanding the discount from one method to many will be a relief for more passengers.
