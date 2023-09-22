SWR announces extension of routes for 3 express trains in Karnataka; Check details

The South Western Railway has extended the service of several special express trains, providing more convenience to passengers. Extensions include Bengaluru to Hubli Daily Special Express, KSR Bengaluru to Velankani Weekly Special Express, and Yeshwantpur to Vijayapur Daily Special Express.

The South Western Railway has announced the extension of service for several special express trains connecting key destinations. These extensions come with the aim of providing more convenience to passengers. Here are the details:

Bengaluru to Hubli Daily Special Express Train (07339): Originally, this train's service was set to end on September 30th. However, it has now been extended until October 31st. The return journey, Hubli to Bengaluru Daily Special Express Train (07340), which was scheduled to conclude on October 1st, will now operate until November 1st.



KSR Bengaluru to Velankani Weekly Special Express Train (06547): Initially, this train was supposed to run until September 30th. Now, its service will be extended until October 28th. The return journey, Velankani to KSR Bengaluru Weekly Special Express Train (06548), which was also scheduled to end on September 30th, will now continue until October 28th.

Yeshwantpur to Vijayapur Daily Special Express Train (06545): This train, initially set to operate until September 29th, will now be available until October 31st. The return journey, Vijayapur to Yeshwantpur Daily Special Express Train (06546), which was supposed to conclude on September 30th, will now run until January 1st.