    Bengaluru: Yeshwantpur railway station undergoes eco-friendly redevelopment

    Yeshwantpur railway station, eco-friendly redevelopment, multi-level car park, rainwater harvesting, LED lighting, improved traffic flow, air concourse, Narendra Modi, 3D model, infrastructure, green building standards.

    Bengaluru: Yeshwantpur railway station undergoes eco-friendly redevelopment for enhanced travel experience
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    The Yeshwantpur railway station is undergoing a rapid eco-friendly redevelopment. The first platform's initial phase is complete, with work on the metro side next. The project, costing ₹380 crore, should be finished by 2025. Delhi's Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd started work in February last year.

    The first platform's entrance is currently closed for essential upgrades. They're building a multi-level car park with space for 90 two-wheelers, 90 cars, and 40 autos. An elevated road for smoother passenger drop-off and pick-up is also in progress.

    This station is designed to meet green building standards, featuring rainwater harvesting and a sewage water treatment plant. Energy-efficient LED lighting will illuminate the facility.

    To improve traffic flow, separate vehicle arrival and departure systems are being established. The station will include a large air concourse, spanning 14,800 sq m, offering amenities similar to airport lounges, including food stalls, shops, and a business centre.

    Currently, work is concentrated on the eastern side, with the western side (toward the Metro) next in line. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the station's redevelopment in June 2022. A 3D model of the revamped station is available for public viewing on the premises.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
