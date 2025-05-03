Mangaluru faces unrest following the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, with retaliatory stabbings, clashes, and a bandh. Police efforts to apprehend the killers continue, while the BJP demands an NIA investigation.

Mangaluru: Following the murder of Hindu activist and rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty (32), Mangaluru has been in turmoil. In retaliation, three stabbing incidents and one sword attack occurred across two locations in Mangaluru and one in Udupi, injuring five people. Meanwhile, efforts to apprehend Suhas’s killers are ongoing.

Pro-Hindu organisations called for a bandh (shutdown) in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday to protest the murder. Shops and businesses remained closed throughout the district. During the bandh, stones were pelted at buses, damaging nine vehicles. Clashes also broke out between protesters attempting to enforce the bandh and the police. As a precautionary measure, a curfew has been imposed across the district until May 6, and alcohol sales have been banned.

3 retaliatory stabbings, 2 assaults

Following Suhas Shetty’s murder, three separate incidents occurred between Thursday night and Friday morning, in which three Muslim youths were stabbed in various parts of Mangaluru. Naushad near Kannur in Adyar, Mohammed Lukman in Konchady, and Faizal from Alekala near Maya Bazaar in Thokkottu were stabbed by groups of youths and hospitalised.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Udupi district, a Muslim auto driver, Aboobakkar (57), was assaulted by youths allegedly affiliated with a Hindu organisation near Shedigudde on Thursday night. He sustained severe injuries and is currently hospitalised. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

On Friday evening, two assailants attacked a person with a sword near Panjimogaru in Mangaluru. Police have launched a manhunt for the attackers.

Suhas's funeral

Amidst the tense situation, Suhas Shetty’s funeral was held on Friday afternoon at his native place, Pulimajalu in Bantwal taluk of Karinja, following Bunt tradition. BJP State President BY Vijayendra, Opposition Leader R Ashok, RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, and other prominent leaders attended the funeral. Slogans such as "Suhas Amar Rahe" (Long live Suhas) and "Down with the state government" were raised. Earlier, a large number of supporters joined the funeral procession from AJ Hospital in Mangaluru to Pulimajalu.

Complete bandh in Mangaluru

Mangaluru city observed a complete bandh in response to the call given by Hindu organisations protesting the murder. Shops and establishments remained shut. In some areas, police intervened when Hindu organisations attempted to enforce the bandh, leading to verbal clashes between activists and law enforcement. During the bandh, miscreants pelted stones near Hampankatta in Mangaluru, damaging nine buses. Subsequently, bus services were completely suspended, causing inconvenience to commuters. Protesters also set tyres on fire and blocked roads in some parts of the city. Additional police forces have been deployed as a precautionary measure.

Political reactions

BJP’s attempt to gain political mileage

"Human life is important, regardless of who is killed. The police have been instructed to arrest the culprits quickly. The BJP seems to be waiting for such incidents to happen and tries to gain political mileage from them." — Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister

Demand for NIA investigation

"This murder, which has shocked humanity, is condemnable. Police failure is evident. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe should be conducted to ensure the real culprits are arrested swiftly." — BY Vijayendra, BJP State President

Culprits will not be spared

"Four teams have been formed to investigate Suhas’s murder. Such incidents will not be tolerated. A search is underway for the killers, and all of them will be apprehended. There are Hindus in Congress too; we are also Hindus. Politicising this issue is unnecessary." — Dr G Parameshwara, Home Minister

₹30 lakh compensation for Suhas's family

BJP State President BY Vijayendra has announced a ₹25 lakh compensation for the family of deceased Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. Expelled BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has personally pledged an additional ₹5 lakh.