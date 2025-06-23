Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has urged retired Justice Nagamohan Das to expedite the internal reservation report for SCs. The report is crucial for proceeding with government teacher recruitment and reservation policy.

Shivamogga: Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has urged retired Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das to expedite the submission of the recommendation report regarding internal reservation allocation for Scheduled Castes to the state government. He made the appeal while speaking at the inauguration of the district-level Constitution Reading Study Camp, held at the Sannidhi Palana Renewal Centre in Malligenahalli, organised by the Constitution Reading Campaign Karnataka and other like-minded organisations.

Karnataka facing 51,000-teacher shortage

The minister revealed that the School Education Department is currently short of 51,000 teachers, while the government has approved the appointment of 18,000 new teachers. Recruitment will commence after the internal reservation categorisation is finalised. In the meantime, guest teachers are being hired to manage the shortage.

Constitution reading made compulsory in schools

Bangarappa highlighted a recent initiative where students from grades 1 to 10 must read the Preamble of the Constitution daily. He emphasized the importance of spreading constitutional awareness among young learners.

"Teachers must compulsorily read and explain the Preamble to students gradually," he said, directing the District Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) to enforce the initiative.

Constitution reading is a moral and national duty

Calling the Constitution the supreme book for all Indians, the minister stated: "It is a virtuous act for politicians to take part in Constitution reading programs. Land, water, language, religion – all make up India. The Constitution is the protector of these."

He expressed concern over the need to protect the Constitution in the current political climate but reiterated its importance in upholding national unity and justice.

Constitution promotes understanding and tolerance

Retired Justice HN Nagamohan Das emphasized that understanding India requires understanding its Constitution.

"The Constitution helps us grasp the roles of the executive, judiciary, and legislature, as well as cultural, religious, economic, and social structures," he said.

He added that reading the Constitution fosters tolerance and helps citizens understand democratic principles.

He praised Dr BR Ambedkar for framing a Constitution based on equality, humanity, and Indianness.

"Its ideals must reach the last citizen. The Constitution was written with the belief that all human beings are equal," he said.

Reading the Constitution is vital today

KP Sripal, the program convener, underlined the need for Constitution Reading Study Camps to promote deeper understanding of India’s democratic framework.

"Reading the Constitution is more important than ever," he concluded.