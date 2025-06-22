Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that school teachers will not be used for upcoming government surveys to avoid disrupting classes. The state plans to outsource the work instead. He also addressed the caste census issue.

Shivamogga: Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that government school teachers will not be deployed for the upcoming social, educational, and economic surveys. Speaking at a press conference, he said the state is considering outsourcing the work to avoid disruption to classroom learning.

"Using teachers for surveys affects academic work for weeks. I raised this concern with the government, and we’ve decided not to involve them," he said.

He also took aim at the central government, alleging that it is conducting a caste survey under pressure from Rahul Gandhi and public sentiment.

“The BJP hopes to gain politically through this survey, but our state's caste census is more accurate and transparent,” he added.

Relief work for Sharavathi submergence victims is 75% complete

The minister informed that 75% of the rehabilitation work for Sharavathi submergence victims is complete, though the matter is pending in court. Victims can raise grievances, including block-level issues, with district authorities, who will escalate them to the government and eventually the court.

“This is a legacy of BJP’s negligence. When Kagodu Thimmappa led the fight, the BJP obstructed land rights for the victims. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai only worsened the situation. Our government is trying to fix their mess,” he stated.

Karnataka Public Schools see increased demand

With a growing demand for Karnataka Public Schools, the state has raised the student intake from 30 to 50. Madhu Bangarappa said that 2 to 3 public schools will be set up in every assembly constituency, and this number may increase depending on future needs.

However, he emphasised that expansion would be balanced to ensure that existing government schools are not adversely affected.

Sharp rebuttal to MP BY Raghavendra's

Responding to MP B.Y. Raghavendra's accusation that Congress leaders are involved in a transfer racket, Madhu Bangarappa launched a sharp counterattack.

“Raghavendra and his brother are well-known for enforcing transfers during their father’s tenure as CM. They have no moral right to point fingers,” he said.

He warned Raghavendra to stop spreading false allegations, stating, “If he continues this drama, we will reveal everything that happened under their regime.”

District development cannot be hindered by baseless allegations

Madhu Bangarappa also criticised Raghavendra’s remarks about development projects in the district.

“We are public representatives working for the welfare of the people. Baseless allegations and political gimmicks won’t help,” he said.

Referring to Raghavendra’s comments on the Jog spectacles issue and Sigandur bridge inspection, he remarked, “Yes, the bridge received central funding, but does he tell people how much tax Karnataka pays to the Centre?”