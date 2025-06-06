Bengaluru: A year-long scientific study by the Holematti Nature Foundation, led by renowned forest expert Dr Sanjay Gubbi, has revealed that between 80 and 85 leopards inhabit areas in and around Bengaluru. The study, conducted using camera traps, spanned 282 sq km, covering Bannerghatta National Park, BM Kaval, UM Kaval, Turahalli, Turahalligudda, Sulikere, Hesaraghatta, Marasandra, Mandur, and other surrounding regions.

54 leopards in Bannerghatta, 30 in other forest areas

According to the findings, 54 leopards were recorded in the Bannerghatta National Park, while around 30 were identified in other reserved and deemed forests around Bengaluru. The presence of such a significant number of leopards so close to a major urban centre underscores the ecological importance of these forest patches.

34 other mammal species documented

In addition to leopards, the study also recorded 34 other mammal species. This includes four endangered and four vulnerable species, with 27 of them protected under the Wildlife Protection Act. These findings highlight the critical role these forest areas play in supporting biodiversity.

Urgent recommendations to conserve habitats

Based on the study's findings, the Holematti Nature Foundation has recommended that the Karnataka government declare BM Kaval, UM Kaval, Roerich Estate, and Gullahalligudda forests as conservation reserves to ensure long-term protection of wildlife. They also proposed integrating Durgadakal and Bettahallivade reserved forests, along with JI Bachahalli and M Maniyambal deemed forests, into the existing Bannerghatta National Park.

Protecting corridors and halting leopard relocation

The foundation also stressed the need for immediate action to protect the Muneshwarabetta–Bannerghatta wildlife corridor, a key movement route for animals. Furthermore, they urged the government to halt the practice of relocating leopards captured elsewhere into Bannerghatta, as it may disturb the natural balance and lead to human-wildlife conflict.

Call for proactive conservation policy

With increasing urbanisation and fragmentation of habitats, conservationists believe that proactive steps must be taken to preserve the remaining green spaces around Bengaluru. The study offers a scientific basis for informed policymaking and highlights the urgency of safeguarding the region’s rich biodiversity.