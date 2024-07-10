Strict action against roadside litters in Bengaluru, says DyCM DK Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced CCTV cameras on every city electricity pole to curb roadside garbage dumping. BBMP officials are directed to control dengue, and a second Bangalore airport is planned by 2030. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed a sports city and international-level sports complexes in Bangalore, and a cycling velodrome in Mysore.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that CCTV cameras will be installed on every electricity pole in the city to take action against those who dump garbage on the roadside. Speaking to reporters at Vidhansouda on Tuesday, Shivakumar emphasized the need for this measure due to the increasing number of people throwing garbage on the roadside instead of using the garbage collection vehicles that come near their homes.

Shivakumar explained, “People are throwing garbage on the side of the road without putting it in the garbage collection vehicles that come near the house. This number is increasing. To avoid this, instructions have been given to install CCTV cameras on every electricity pole in the city.” He added that individuals who dump garbage and construction waste have already been identified and cases are being registered against them.



In addition, BBMP officials have been directed to control dengue in the city. The Corporation and the Health Department are working together on this issue. “The Chief Minister will hold a separate meeting with the heads of the departments to discuss further measures,” Shivakumar said.



In light of Bangalore’s growth, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that a second airport should be constructed by 2030. He mentioned that necessary preparations are being made for this project. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar noted that Industry Minister MB Patil is also involved in this initiative and actions are being taken. He further mentioned that the land required for the airport construction is currently being surveyed.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested that the proposal to provide land for the construction of a sports city on 60 acres near Yelahanka in Bengaluru should be placed in the Cabinet meeting. During a meeting with senior officials, he stated that alongside the Sports City, 2 acres of land should be identified for the construction of international-level sports complexes in four locations in Bangalore. Additionally, the work of handing over 14 acres of land for the construction of a cycling velodrome in Mysore should be completed soon.

