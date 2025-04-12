user
Hanuman Jayanti 2025: 10 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook messages to share with loved ones

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, the symbol of strength, devotion, and courage. Celebrated with prayers, bhajans, and offerings, this auspicious day reminds us of his unwavering faith and dedication to Lord Rama. May Bajrangbali bless you with wisdom, power, and success! Jai Hanuman!

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 6:36 AM IST

10 Wishes for Hanuman Jayanti 2025

May Lord Hanuman bless you with strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Wishing you a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

On this sacred occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, may Bajrangbali shower his divine blessings upon you and your family. Jai Hanuman!

Wishing you success, happiness, and good health on this Hanuman Janmotsav. May your heart be filled with devotion and strength.

May the mighty Lord Hanuman bless you with resilience and determination to conquer all challenges in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Let us celebrate the birth of the great devotee of Lord Rama, who teaches us the power of devotion and faith. Jai Hanuman!

 


May Hanuman Ji guide you towards the path of righteousness and fill your life with peace and prosperity. Wishing you a blessed Hanuman Jayanti!

On this auspicious day, may Hanuman Ji bestow upon you unwavering faith, unshakable strength, and boundless joy! 

Celebrate the divine power of Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings for a victorious and fearless life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

May Lord Hanuman remove all sorrows from your life and bless you with success and happiness. Jai Bajrangbali!

On this Hanuman Jayanti, let's pray for courage, wisdom, and devotion in our lives just like Hanuman Ji. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Hanuman Janmotsav!

 

10 WhatsApp Messages for Hanuman Jayanti 2025

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May Bajrangbali’s blessings bring strength, courage, and happiness into your life. Jai Hanuman!

On this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, may Lord Hanuman bless you with wisdom, devotion, and success in every endeavor. Jai Shri Ram!

Let us seek the blessings of the mighty Hanuman and follow his teachings of devotion, bravery, and loyalty. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family!

May Lord Hanuman bless you with the power to overcome any challenge in life. Stay strong, stay blessed. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

 

Jai Bajrangbali! May Hanuman Ji's divine power protect you and guide you towards the path of righteousness. Wishing you a blessed Hanuman Janmotsav!

On this sacred occasion, may Hanuman Ji remove all negativity from your life and bless you with positivity, success, and happiness. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

With the strength of Hanuman Ji, may you achieve all your goals and overcome every obstacle. Wishing you a blessed and prosperous Hanuman Jayanti!

May the divine presence of Lord Hanuman fill your heart with courage and devotion. Let’s celebrate his birth with joy and prayers! Jai Hanuman!


 


 


 


 

As we celebrate Hanuman Jayanti, let us remember the values of faith, courage, and service that Lord Hanuman embodies. Have a blessed Hanuman Jayanti!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May Hanuman Ji bless you with infinite strength, unwavering faith, and boundless joy. Jai Bajrangbali!

ALSO READ: Hanuman Jayanti 2025: 5 auspicious offerings for Bajrangbali

As we celebrate Hanuman Jayanti, let us embrace Lord Hanuman’s virtues of strength, devotion, and selflessness. May his blessings guide us toward righteousness, courage, and unwavering faith. Wishing you a life filled with peace, prosperity, and success. Jai Bajrangbali!

